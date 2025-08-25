CEAT Launches SecuraDrive CIRCL – India’s First Tyre with 90% Sustainable Materials

CEAT Tyres has introduced the SecuraDrive CIRCL, India’s first road-ready passenger car tyre crafted with up to 90% sustainable materials. Developed at CEAT’s state-of-the-art R&D facility in Halol, this innovation blends eco-consciousness with uncompromised performance and safety.

The SecuraDrive CIRCL will be offered in two variants: 50% bio-based content (₹8,999) and 90% bio-based content (₹12,999). It will be available across CEAT’s premium outlets and dealerships starting September 2025.

Targeted at urban consumers aged 25–45 years, the tyre reflects sustainability as both a lifestyle and performance-driven choice. It is positioned as a milestone in CEAT’s innovation journey, which already includes CALM technology, ZR-rated tyres, and Run-Flat tyres.

Key breakthroughs that make the CIRCL unique include:

Unified Biopolymer Inner Liner – lowers emissions and simplifies design.

Glycerol-Based Accelerator – replaces petroleum-based chemicals.

Anti-Static Silica Conductive Solution – eliminates carbon black while ensuring safety.

Together, these innovations redefine what a sustainable tyre can achieve, offering premium durability, reliable grip, and eco-smart mobility.

With the SecuraDrive CIRCL, CEAT strengthens its commitment to greener mobility, integrating sustainable practices from raw material sourcing to end-of-life tyre recycling. This launch not only sets a benchmark for the tyre industry but also signals CEAT’s role as a leader in shaping the future of sustainable driving in India.