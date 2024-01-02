Car Interior Photography Tips From A Professional

In today's world of virtual reality, with social media platforms taking centre stage, people like to share their lives with others via photographs, videos, etc. While it has become pretty easy to click good pictures thanks to the advanced smartphone cameras, there's always room for improvement. And precisely for that, we have come across a video in which a professional is sharing car interior photography tips.

Kevin McCauley, a professional car photographer, published this video on his YouTube channel Capturing the Machine. In the clip, he talks about various things that one should keep in mind when doing car interior photography. For example, location, camera, background, etc.

Some of the car interior photography tips that McCauley shares include picking the best spot, no distractions in the background, no direct sunlight, etc. He also tells us about the different factors to keep in mind during car interior photography like door count, body style, interior colour, material usage, and so on.

So, whether you are trying to take pictures of your car's interior for social media or trying to take up this as a hobby or passion or profession, do check out McCauley's video to learn more.