Camouflaged Porsche Cayenne Electric Sets SUV Record at Shelsley Walsh

Porsche is putting its upcoming Cayenne Electric through final testing, and the camouflaged prototype is already making headlines. At the iconic Shelsley Walsh hill climb in the UK, development driver Gabriela Jílková piloted the electric SUV to a record-breaking run, beating the previous best SUV time by over four seconds—clocking in at 31.28 seconds. Impressively, it also hit the first 60-foot marker in just 1.94 seconds, a feat usually reserved for single-seater race cars.

The electric Cayenne was equipped with Porsche Active Ride, an advanced chassis system that keeps the SUV level and composed during high-speed maneuvers, braking, and acceleration. This system expands the balance between comfort and performance.

Beyond the track, the Cayenne Electric proved its everyday practicality. In a special film shoot, British presenter Richard Hammond towed a two-tonne vintage car using the prototype, effortlessly handling a total load of around three tonnes. Porsche aims to offer up to 3.5 tonnes of towing capacity, placing it among the most capable BEVs in its class.

As the market launch nears, the Cayenne Electric promises a compelling mix of performance, practicality, and luxury—carrying forward Porsche’s legacy into the all-electric era.