BYD Rolls Out 1 Millionth Dolphin Surf, Setting Compact EV Record

BYD has officially celebrated the production milestone of its one millionth Dolphin Surf, a compact electric vehicle that's rapidly become a global sensation. Known as the Seagull in China and Dolphin Mini in Latin America, the Dolphin Surf hit the million-mark just 27 months after launch—making it the fastest-selling model in its segment.

Designed for urban versatility, the Dolphin Surf measures 3,990mm in length and uses BYD’s e-Platform 3.0 for clever interior packaging, offering generous cabin and boot space. This EV has played a pivotal role in accelerating the adoption of compact electric cars globally and has now entered Europe, where it aims to shake up the A- and B-segment EV market.

In Europe, three variants are offered:

Active: 30kWh battery, 65kW motor

Boost: 43.2kWh battery, 322km WLTP range

Comfort: 115kW motor, 0–100km/h in 9.1 sec

All trims come well-equipped with features like a 10.1-inch rotatable touchscreen, adaptive cruise control, V2L, and NFC keyless entry. Higher trims add premium touches like a 360-degree camera, heated seats, and wireless phone charging.

With this achievement, BYD reinforces its leadership in electric mobility and highlights the Dolphin Surf as a benchmark-setting compact EV built for everyday practicality, tech, and global reach.