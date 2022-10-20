BYD Opens Its First Passenger Vehicle Showroom in Gurugram

EV maker BYD has inaugurated its first passenger vehicles showroom in Gurugram and its eleventh outlet in India. The showroom located in Gurugram is managed by Kristan BYD.

The showroom was inaugurated by Mr. Somil Nijhawan, President & CEO – Kristan BYD, Mr. Sanjay Gopalakrishnan, Senior Vice President of Electric Passenger Vehicle Business, BYD India, in the presence of senior officials of BYD India and Kristan BYD.

Kristan BYD will provide access to BYD’s pure electric vehicles with high-quality services for its consumers in Gurugram. With considerable experience in the automobile industry, Kristan BYD has extensive reach with its business covering neighbouring regions.

Spread across 2002 square feet, equipped with an ultra-modern set-up with the provision of charging about 100 EVs at any given point of time, the showroom has well-trained technicians, service equipment, service bays, a customer lounge and a showroom display floor, offering customers the best in-store experience.