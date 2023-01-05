BYD India Opens 2nd Showroom in Bengaluru

BYD India has opened its 2nd showroom in Bengaluru. It will be run and managed by PPS Motors.

The new BYD India showroom was inaugurated by Mr. Byrathi Basavaraj, Minister of Urban Development, Karnataka, Mr. Rajiv Sanghvi, Managing Director of PPS Motors, and Mr. Sanjay Gopalakrishnan, Senior Vice President of Electric Passenger Vehicle Business, BYD India, in the presence of senior officials of BYD India, PPS Motors and customers.

PPS Motors located in the software hub in Mahadevapura where most of the automobile dealers are present will provide access to BYD’s pure electric vehicles with high-quality services for its consumers in Karnataka. With considerable experience in the automobile industry, PPS Motors has extensive reach with its business covering the state of Karnataka.

Spread across 4300 square feet, the showroom has well-trained technicians, service equipment, service bays, a customer lounge and a showroom display floor, offering customers the best in-store experience.

PPS Motors has a large, well-established automotive dealer network across Karnataka and is known for its sales and after sales customer satisfaction.