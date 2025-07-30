BYD Hits 13 Million NEVs Milestone with Flagship YANGWANG U7

BYD has become the world’s first automaker to roll out 13 million New Energy Vehicles (NEVs), marking a monumental milestone in global EV history. The landmark unit—a YANGWANG U7—rolled off the line on July 21, symbolizing not only BYD’s dominance in the NEV space but also its rapid acceleration in the electric revolution.

BYD took just eight months to jump from 10 to 13 million NEVs—contrast that with the 13 years it took to hit its first million. The company’s total H1 2025 NEV sales crossed 2.14 million units, with overseas deliveries soaring by 128.5% YoY to 470,086 units, solidifying its global footprint.

The 13 millionth vehicle, the YANGWANG U7, showcases BYD’s cutting-edge tech, boasting features like the DiSus-Z intelligent suspension, e⁴ platform, rear-wheel steering, and a horizontally opposed electric motor. Designed for high-performance luxury, the U7 emphasizes agility, safety, and comfort—marking BYD’s ambitions in the premium segment.

YANGWANG, BYD’s luxury EV sub-brand, has already crossed 10,000 unit deliveries and continues to draw strong attention from media and consumers alike.

Founded in 1995, BYD is a vertically integrated NEV giant, building everything from batteries to semiconductors in-house. It’s also behind the Blade Battery, launched in 2020, known for its LFP chemistry, thermal safety, and 5,000+ charge cycles.

With 120,000+ engineers and a relentless push for innovation, BYD is not just making cars—it’s leading a green mobility revolution, one electrified milestone at a time.