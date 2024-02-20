BRABUS Made its Most Powerful Model Ever & it's Based on an AMG

BRABUS, the esteemed automotive tuner hailing from Bottrop, Germany, has once again shattered records and expectations with the unveiling of their latest masterpiece: the 2025 BRABUS Rocket 1000 "1 of 25." This awe-inspiring creation, based on the Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E Performance, stands as the pinnacle of power and exclusivity in the realm of high-performance vehicles.

At the heart of this engineering marvel lies a twin-turbocharged, now-4.5-liter V8 engine, meticulously tuned and fine-tuned to unleash an astonishing 1,000 horsepower and up to 1,342 foot-pounds of torque. To tame this ferocious power, electronic safeguards limit the torque to a still-impressive 1,195 foot-pounds, ensuring both blistering acceleration and transmission longevity.

Speaking of acceleration, the BRABUS Rocket 1000 lives up to its name, catapulting from 0 to 60 mph in a mere 2.6 seconds. But its prowess doesn't stop there. In just 9.7 seconds, it hits 125 mph, and in a breathtaking 23.9 seconds, it achieves 186 mph. With a top speed of 196 mph, this beastly sedan leaves competitors in the dust, both on the track and on the open road.

However, the Rocket 1000 isn't just about raw power—it's a symphony of design and engineering. A custom widebody carbon aero kit adorns its exterior, featuring a striking front apron with carbon aero blades, an integrated spoiler with raised side flaps, and carbon ram air intakes. Widebody fender flares and an exposed carbon rear wing complete the aggressive look, paying homage to the iconic BRABUS Rocket of 2006.

The aesthetic excellence extends to the interior, where BRABUS' meticulous craftsmanship shines. The cabin exudes luxury with handcrafted black leather trim, intricately quilted in BRABUS' signature "Ellipse" pattern. Every detail, from the stitching to the finishes, reflects the brand's commitment to perfection.

With only 25 units slated for production, the 2025 BRABUS Rocket 1000 "1 of 25" represents the epitome of automotive exclusivity. Enthusiasts and collectors alike clamor for the opportunity to own a piece of automotive history, blending unrivaled performance with unparalleled craftsmanship.

For those fortunate enough to secure one of these limited-edition marvels, the experience promises to be nothing short of extraordinary. The BRABUS Rocket 1000 isn't just a car; it's a statement—a testament to the relentless pursuit of automotive excellence and the uncompromising spirit of innovation.

