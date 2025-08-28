BMW X5 New Variants Launched in India with Petrol and Diesel Options

BMW India has expanded the X5 lineup with the launch of new petrol and diesel variants, now locally produced at BMW Group Plant Chennai. The luxury SUV is available at all BMW dealerships across the country.

Pricing (Ex-showroom)

BMW X5 xDrive30d – ₹1.02 crore

BMW X5 xDrive30d M Sport Pro – ₹1.15 crore

BMW X5 xDrive40i – ₹1.00 crore

BMW X5 xDrive40i M Sport Pro – ₹1.13 crore

Design & Features

The refreshed X5 comes with Adaptive LED headlights, signature L-shaped rear lights, and bold 21-inch alloy wheels. The new M Sport Pro Package adds blacked-out details, M Sport brakes with red calipers, exhaust upgrades, and exclusive piano black interior trim with M seatbelts.

Inside, the SUV is loaded with tech including the BMW Curved Display (12.3-inch + 14.9-inch), Comfort Seats with electric adjust and lumbar support, Harman Kardon surround sound, 4-zone climate control, and a panoramic sunroof.

Powertrain

Both petrol and diesel options use 3.0-litre six-cylinder engines with a 48V mild-hybrid system.

xDrive40i Petrol: 381 hp, 520 Nm, 0–100 km/h in 5.4s

xDrive30d Diesel: 286 hp, 650 Nm, 0–100 km/h in 6.1s

Both engines are paired with an 8-speed Steptronic transmission and BMW’s xDrive all-wheel drive system.

Off-Road Capability

For the first time, the X5 gets an xOffroad package with drive modes for sand, rocks, gravel, and snow, along with underbody protection and dedicated display readouts.

Tech & Safety

The SUV is equipped with BMW ConnectedDrive, Digital Key Plus, remote parking via smartphone, multiple driver assistance features, and comprehensive safety systems.