BMW Motorrad India Appoints Thane Motorrad as its New Dealer Partner

Thane Motorrad is appointed as a new BMW Motorrad dealer partner in Thane, Maharashtra. The showroom is located at Cosmos Jewels, Shop no 1, Ground Floor, Ghodbunder Road, Anand Nagar, Thane, Maharashtra -400615 and a dedicated workshop is at Unit No 2/A, Ground Floor, Kothari Compund, Manpada Road, Thane West, Thane, Maharashtra- 400607. The dealership is headed by Mr. Jairaj Murajmal Bhagchandani, Dealer Principal, Thane Motorrad.

Mr. Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India said, “BMW Motorrad continues to deliver its promise of ‘Make Life a Ride’ not only with its remarkable products but also with its service across the retail network. Having set up a robust dealer network in the premium segment, we are consolidating our presence further in key markets. We are thrilled to appoint a state-of-the-art BMW Motorrad dealership in Thane with our new partner Thane Motorrad. This facility will play an instrumental role in expanding our reach in Thane and offer a personalised, emotional and premium brand experience.”

Mr. Jairaj Murajmal Bhagchandani, Dealer Principal, Thane Motorrad said, “We are thrilled to represent the ‘ultimate riding machine’ in Thane. As a dealer partner for BMW Motorrad, we are excited to leverage the great potential of the BMW Motorrad brand and its contribution to our business success. We are looking forward to embarking on a breakthrough journey with BMW Motorrad in the premium motorcycle segment. With our resolute focus on unrivalled sales, aftersales and bespoke experiences for riding enthusiasts, we will build a strong riding community and celebrate the love for riding.”

The showroom is spread across 2,800 sq.ft and showcases 11 motorcycles, a customer lounge, and a wide array of BMW Motorrad accessories and lifestyle merchandise. The 4,000 sq.ft dedicated aftersales facility has 5 mechanical bays for complete vehicle service. Thane Motorrad delivers international standards of sales, service, spare parts and business systems in all processes to ensure that customers receive best-in-class pre and post-sales ownership experience.