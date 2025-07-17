BMW Launches New 2 Series Gran Coupe in India at ₹46.90 Lakh

BMW India has launched the second-generation 2 Series Gran Coupé, now locally manufactured at the BMW Group Plant in Chennai. Offered exclusively with a petrol powertrain, the premium compact sedan is available in two variants—BMW 218i M Sport at ₹46.90 lakh and 218i M Sport Pro at ₹48.90 lakh (ex-showroom).

Targeting young, urban buyers, the new 2 Series Gran Coupé stands out with a more aggressive stance. It now measures 4546mm in length, 1800mm in width, and 1445mm in height, with a 2670mm wheelbase. The standard M Sport package adds sporty elements like larger air intakes, M-specific sills, 18-inch Y-spoke alloys, and a rear diffuser.

Powering the Gran Coupé is a 1.5-litre 3-cylinder turbo-petrol engine producing 156 hp and 230 Nm of torque. It accelerates from 0-100 km/h in 8.6 seconds and offers a top speed of 230 km/h. The Sport Boost function, activated via the paddle shifter, unleashes maximum power for dynamic sprints.

Bookings are now open across BMW dealerships, with deliveries starting immediately.