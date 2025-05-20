BMW Begins Road Testing of Solid State Battery in i7

BMW Group has begun road-testing all-solid-state battery (ASSB) cells in a BMW i7 prototype, marking a significant step in the brand’s push toward next-gen EV tech. The trials are currently underway near Munich, where large-format ASSB cells from U.S.-based battery innovator Solid Power are being evaluated.

Unlike conventional lithium-ion setups, ASSB technology promises higher energy density, longer range, and reduced weight, thanks to its compact design and use of solid electrolytes. The i7 test vehicle combines BMW’s Gen5 battery architecture with new modules optimized to handle the unique characteristics of solid-state cells — including pressure management and thermal behavior.

The cells, developed and manufactured by Solid Power in close collaboration with BMW engineers, use sulfide-based electrolytes. Their full integration into the i7 will yield critical data on real-world performance, helping shape BMW’s future battery strategy.

This partnership builds on a tech transfer agreement signed in 2022. BMW will also run its own prototype solid-state cell line at its Cell Manufacturing Competence Center (CMCC) in Parsdorf using Solid Power’s know-how.

BMW’s long-term investment in battery innovation continues at its Battery Cell Competence Center (BCCC) in Munich, where over 300 industry partners contribute to advancing EV energy storage.

With this move, BMW reinforces its strategy of leading battery tech development alongside key players — positioning itself at the cutting edge of EV performance and efficiency.