BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe Bookings to Open on 9 July, India Launch on 17 July

BMW India is all set to open bookings for the all-new BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe from 12:30 PM on 9 July 2025. The car, locally produced at BMW Group’s Chennai facility, can be pre-booked across BMW dealerships or via the BMW Online Shop.

Slated for launch on 17 July 2025, the second-generation BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe brings a sharper, sportier presence with an extroverted design and enhanced styling. It serves as a dynamic entry point into the BMW family, now featuring a completely revamped interior with a youthful and driver-focused layout.

One of the highlights is the addition of BMW’s Curved Widescreen Display, powered by the latest BMW Operating System 9, delivering a highly intuitive and connected driving experience. A suite of new digital services further enhances the tech appeal of the car.

Under the skin, the 2 Series Gran Coupe boasts a new drivetrain, improved suspension setup, and a full range of driver assistance features for an engaging and confident ride.