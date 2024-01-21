Bentley Motors Awarded Top Employer Status

Bentley Motors has achieved recognition as a UK Top Employer by the internationally-acclaimed Top Employers Institute. Bentley is the sole UK car manufacturer to be included in the celebrated list and this year marks the 13th consecutive year Bentley has been included.

The luxury marque’s approach to employee wellbeing, values, ethics and integrity was commended by the Institute, alongside Bentley’s focus on sustainability, digitalisation and diversity and inclusion.

The award is based upon a comprehensive review of the business which highlighted Bentley’s innovative and compelling approach to its employees’ own ‘Extraordinary Journeys’, as well as Bentley’s own progressive strategic ambitions for the future.

The annual international research – undertaken by the Top Employers Institute – recognises leading employers around the world that provide excellent working conditions, make every effort to continuously enhance recruitment processes and nurture and develop talent throughout all levels of the business.

As part of its Beyond100 strategy, Bentley places a strong emphasis on becoming an employer of choice. The luxury British marque aims to become a leader in sustainable luxury mobility through achieving end-to-end carbon neutral status and creating battery-electric only cars by 2030.