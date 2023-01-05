Auto Expo 2023: Experience Hyundai's Pavilion & Products Virtually

You don't have to be there physically at the Auto Expo 2023 to check out what Hyundai has to showcase. You can experience the brand's pavilion at the event virtually courtesy of the Hyundai Metaverse.

Hyundai has announced the launch of Hyundai Pavilion on Metaverse space, Hyundai Mobility Adventure on Roblox platform. The Hyundai Pavilion on metaverse will go live along the commencement of the Auto Expo, 2023.

The Hyundai Mobility Adventure is Hyundai’s immersive virtual city that will propel the users to experience the thrill of Web 3.0 with Hyundai’s five flagship models including IONIQ 6, IONIQ 5, NEXO, TUCSON, VENUE N Line, and enjoy musical events at Hyundai SPOTLIGHT.

Hyundai Pavilion on Metaverse will introduce the much awaited all-electric SUV Hyundai IONIQ 5 for users to experience the unique features like pump-to-plug revolution and vehicle-to-load technology (V2L) showcasing future transformation of India’s automotive landscape.

Hyundai IONIQ 5 will be company’s first all-electric SUV to be introduced on Hyundai Motor Group’s Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP), an innovative system exclusively developed for next-generation battery electric vehicles that will usher in a new era of clean mobility.