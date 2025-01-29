Audi RS Q8 Performance Now Up for Pre-Order in India

Audi India has officially opened pre-bookings for the RS Q8 Performance, with customers able to reserve the high-performance SUV for a token amount of ₹5 lakh via the Audi India website or the myAudi Connect app.

Mr. Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, said, “The new Audi RS Q8 is the peak of performance SUV engineering, combining incredible power and everyday utility. Its distinctive look and superb driving characteristics appeal to a new generation of performance fans seeking both luxury and an exciting driving experience. With improved features and the most powerful engine, the new Audi RS Q8 Performance is intended to deliver an unrivalled driving experience that our discerning consumers demand from an Audi RS range product. We are pleased to share that bookings are now open, allowing sports car enthusiasts to book their car at the earliest, as the availability is limited.”

Unveiled globally in June 2023, the RS Q8 Performance comes with a refreshed single-frame grille, redesigned Matrix LED headlamps, and new 22-inch alloy wheels, giving it an aggressive stance.

Powering the beast is a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 churning out 631 BHP and 850 Nm, an upgrade over the standard RS Q8’s 591 BHP and 800 Nm. With Quattro all-wheel drive, adaptive air suspension, and rear-axle steering, the SUV rockets from 0-100 km/h in just 3.6 seconds.