Audi India Rolls Out 10-Year Warranty & 15-Year Roadside Assistance

Audi India has introduced a game-changing ownership experience with its new 10-year extended warranty and 15-year roadside assistance program, now available across its entire product range. This move reinforces the brand’s premium positioning and focus on delivering unmatched customer value.

The extended warranty can be purchased as a 1-year or 2-year add-on, extending coverage up to 10 years or 200,000 km from the original sale date. It covers all manufacturing defects and can be availed at purchase or before the standard warranty expires. This applies to all Audi models currently on sale in India.

Audi’s Roadside Assistance Program, now available for up to 15 years, offers 24/7 support across India’s national and state highways, along with motorable roads. Services include emergency towing, battery jumpstart, tyre support, fuel delivery (customer-paid), lockout help, and more. Premium services such as hotel stay, vehicle safekeeping, and even WhatsApp-based service requests make the package even more attractive.

Pricing for RSA ranges between ₹3,999 and ₹8,000 depending on coverage duration and vehicle age. Existing Audi owners can also opt in based on current warranty status.

With this move, Audi India aims to provide customers with long-term peace of mind, elevate service standards, and ensure that every Audi owner enjoys a truly luxurious, hassle-free experience on and off the road.