Audi India Opens Bookings of its Flagship Sedan - the New Audi A8 L

Audi has opened bookings for its flagship sedan, the new Audi A8 L in India. With a combination of the 3.0L TFSI Engine, 48V mild-hybrid system and quattro all-wheel drive, the new Audi A8L delivers exhilarating driving dynamics. The Audi A8 L can be booked with an initial booking amount of INR 10,00,000.

Mr. Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, said:

Today, we open bookings for our flagship sedan – the new Audi A8 L. The Audi A8 L has a loyal fan base in India and we are confident that this beautiful sedan will continue its strong performance. With the new Audi A8 L, we are continuing our focus on flagship cars in our product portfolio, as we continue to witness good demand.

The Audi A8 L is equipped with top-notch luxury, comfort and features. The new Audi A8 L will be offered with several customization packages including a Rear Relaxation package with recliner, foot massager and several other stand-out features. Customers can contact their nearest Audi India dealership or visit www.audi.in to book and configure their personalised Audi A8 L.