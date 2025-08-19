Audi E5 Sportback Rolls Off Production Line in China, Pre-Sales Begin

Audi has officially begun production of its first model under the newly established China-specific Audi brand – the Audi E5 Sportback. The fully electric fastback rolled off the assembly line on August 18 in Anting, Shanghai, with pre-sales starting the same day. Deliveries are set to begin in September.

The E5 Sportback is built at a dedicated Audi facility within the SAIC Volkswagen plant in Anting, where around 700 employees currently work on the model. Two more Audi models are planned for production at this site over the next two years. The plant features high automation, machine learning for quality monitoring, and a fully digital production management system.

As Audi’s first series-production model under the SAIC partnership, the E5 Sportback brings bold performance and cutting-edge tech. Offering up to 579 kW of power, quattro or rear-wheel drive options, and a blistering 0-100 km/h in 3.4 seconds, it promises both thrill and efficiency. With a maximum range of 770 km, it is built for long-distance electric mobility.

The model sits on the new Advanced Digitized Platform (ADP), enabling next-gen connectivity, smart functions, and full over-the-air updates.

With production underway and pre-orders open, the Audi E5 Sportback marks a significant step in the brand’s China strategy, blending German engineering with localized innovation.