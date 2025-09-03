Audi Concept C Debuts as Brand’s Futuristic Electric Sports Car

Audi has pulled the wraps off the Concept C, a bold two-seat electric sports car that showcases the brand’s new design philosophy and hints at future production models. Built around the idea of “radical simplicity,” the Concept C blends heritage cues with forward-looking technology.

At the front, the vertical frame takes center stage, reinterpreting Audi’s legacy while anchoring the entire structure. Inspired by classics like the Auto Union Type C and the third-gen A6, it integrates the new four-element light signature, which will define Audi’s identity moving forward. A strong shoulder line, compact cabin placement, and central battery layout emphasize the car’s sporty proportions. For the first time on an Audi roadster, an electrically retractable hardtop allows open-air driving while preserving a sleek monolithic silhouette.

Finished in “Titanium,” the exterior conveys both elegance and strength, while the clean rear with horizontal slats underlines its athletic stance. Inside, the focus is on precision and minimalism. High-quality materials, anodized aluminum controls, and subtle ambient lighting create a sophisticated yet driver-centric atmosphere. The steering wheel with real metal Audi rings adds a crafted, tactile highlight.

Technology follows a “shy tech” philosophy—always present, never intrusive. A 10.4-inch foldable center display works in harmony with intuitive haptic controls on the steering wheel and console, ensuring a seamless user experience.

The Concept C represents Audi’s shift toward clarity, intelligence, and emotion in design. With its pure form, retractable roof innovation, and signature light treatment, it embodies what Audi calls “athletic minimalism.” More than a show car, it signals a new chapter for the brand, setting the tone for upcoming electric sports models under the four rings.