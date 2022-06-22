Luxury Privileges & Experiences for Audi Owners via Audi Club Rewards

Audi has announced one-of-a-kind rewards called the Audi Club Rewards for its customers in India. Audi Club Rewards offers exclusive access, segment-first privileges and bespoke experiences. Audi Club Rewards is open to all existing owners (including Audi Approved: plus owners) and future customers of Audi India.

Mr. Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, said, “Today, we are taking forward our human-centric strategy with the launch of a segment-first, loyalty program for our customers – Audi Club Rewards. Audi Club Rewards offers unique experiences, partner privileges, reward points and much more. At Audi India, we are expanding beyond products, to become a lifestyle service provider. We are enhancing the ownership experience for our customers and with Audi Club Rewards’ segment-first privileges, we are setting benchmarks in the luxury automobile segment. We are confident that our customers can look forward to rewarding luxury experiences.”

Mr. Dhillon further added, “Audi India has been making steady inroads into the services space over the last few years with engaging lifestyle initiatives like the Audi Concierge (for anything luxury beyond the car, call Audi Concierge) and several engagement campaigns on the ‘myAudi Connect’ application. In the space of loyalty programs, we have run pilots in different geographies over the last year, and these have revealed that customers are always on the lookout for rewarding experiences. True to our name, we have listened and developed this unique amalgamation of rewards, encompassing car-related services and lifestyle experiences.”

With Audi Club Rewards, customers get access to a world of luxury privileges and experiences. These include Welcome Privileges, Earning Rewards @ Audi, Earning Rewards @ Partners, Referral Rewards, Redeem Points, Partner Benefits/Privileges, and Audi Product & Service Advantage.