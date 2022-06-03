Audi Celebrates 15 Years of Operations in India

Audi, the German luxury car manufacturer, has announced a segment-first initiative for its customers to celebrate fifteen glorious years in India.

Audi India has introduced warranty coverage for five years with unlimited mileage for all its cars sold this year, starting June 01, 2022.

Mr. Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, said:

To celebrate fifteen glorious years in India, we have announced a segment-first warranty coverage for five years with unlimited mileage for our customers this year, starting June 01, 2022. This is a milestone initiative and we are very happy to offer complete peace of mind package. This initiative is in line with Audi India's Strategy 2025 which focuses on Human Centricity - which inspires us to be customer-oriented at all times.

Audi India's continued confidence in its vehicles is demonstrated by the extensive warranty package provided for customers. The warranty coverage for five years is valid for unlimited mileage and covers any repair or replacement of component failures.