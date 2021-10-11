Audi Approved Plus Pre-Owned Luxury Car Showroom Opens in Ludhiana

Audi India opens its pre-owned luxury car showroom, Audi Approved Plus, in Ludhiana, Punjab. Spread over an area of 3000 sq. ft., this state-of-the-art showroom will cater to the increasing demand for high-quality pre-owned luxury cars across Punjab and the nearby areas. The new facility is located at GT Road, Opp. Dhandari Kalan Railway Station, Ludhiana.

With over 300 multi-point checks, the vehicles undergo mechanical, bodywork, interior and electrical inspections, as well as a full road test. The Audi Approved Plus program offers a benefit of a two-year unlimited kilometres warranty, 24x7 Audi Roadside Assistance, complete service history of the car. Additionally, the program also offers benefits like easy financing and insurance.

Commenting on the latest announcement, Mr. Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, said, “Punjab is one of the regions that is witnessing a growing demand for pre-owned luxury cars. To tap this demand and expand our pre-owned luxury car business network, we have launched a facility for pre-owned cars in Ludhiana. This facility will offer a wide range of pre-owned Audi cars to allow customers to get the true Audi experience. Audi India offers an industry-best two years unlimited kilometres warranty on its certified pre-owned cars. With this showroom, we are set to bring the Audi experience to newer regions.”

Mr. Dhillon further added, “ Audi Approved Plus, our pre-owned car business has witnessed growth in the last few years, and we expect this growth to continue this year as well. Through our pre-owned car business, we welcome first-time luxury car buyers to the Audi family, and we are committed to growing this further with many more such facilities in India.”