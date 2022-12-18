Audi Activesphere Concept to be Revealed Soon

Audi is about to introduce the next member of a family of four concept cars: the Audi activesphere concept. The electric crossover coupe will celebrate its world premiere during the “Celebration of Progress” on January 26, 2023.

The Audi activesphere concept provides ultimate freedom and is the perfect companion for ambitious outdoor adventures. Whether it's water sports, skiing, golfing or challenging mountain roads – the activesphere concept offers ultimate variability for all activities. While the concept car combines extraordinary elegance with outstanding off-road performance, its communication technology creates a unique experience – beyond the car itself.

The four members of the Sphere family - skysphere, grandsphere, urbansphere and activesphere - present Audi's vision for the premium mobility of tomorrow. The concept vehicles are united not only by a fascinating design, but also by the electric drive and the design for the possibility of automated driving.