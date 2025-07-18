Audi A6 e-tron Conquers 1,000 km Across Scandinavia

Audi recently showcased the long-range capabilities of the all-electric A6 Sportback e-tron by taking it on a stunning 1,057 km journey through Denmark, Sweden, and Norway. Starting in Copenhagen and ending in the scenic Norwegian city of Bergen, the trip gave journalists a firsthand taste of the EV’s real-world touring potential.

The route featured major landmarks like the Øresund Bridge and the nearly 8 km Vallavik Tunnel, weaving through national parks, waterfalls, and fjords. The A6 e-tron impressed with its performance and range, needing only a few fast-charging stops—like one 7-minute charge adding 27 kWh at a 350 kW station—to cover long distances comfortably.

Day one ended in Oslo after 600 km of effortless cruising. Day two offered twisty, narrow roads where the A6 e-tron’s dynamic handling came to life, especially through Norway’s iconic Hardangervidda and past the dramatic Vøringsfossen waterfall.

The final leg saw the EV pass over the 1,380-meter Hardanger Bridge before reaching Bergen. With excellent Scandinavian charging infrastructure and breathtaking backdrops, the drive proved that long-distance EV travel can be both thrilling and stress-free.