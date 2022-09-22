Audi A4 Gets New Colours & Features to Freshen Things Up

Audi A4 is now available in new colours and also comes with new features to freshen things up a little.

Audi India is now offering the A4 in the new Tango Red and Manhattan Gray colours. Apart from that, the car now gets a B&O premium sound system with 3D sound and a flat-bottom steering wheel on the Technology variant.

Mr. Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, said, “The Audi A4 is our best-selling sedan and today, we are happy to introduce two new attractive colors along with feature updates. The Audi A4 is a multi-dimensional car - it is relaxing on everyday drives yet makes for an exhilarating drive when you’re in the mood for some fun. With the new 19 speakers, 755 W, B&O 3D sound system and the flat-bottom steering wheel, customers are sure to enjoy the Audi A4 even more.”

Audi A4 is available in 3 variants. The Premium variant costs Rs 43.12 lakh, the Premium Plus model retails at Rs 47.27 lakh and the range-topping Technology trim carries a sticker price of Rs 50.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

Under the hood of the Audi A4 is a 2.0L TFSI engine that makes 190 HP and 320 Nm of torque. The car is capable of achieving a top speed of 241 km/h whereas the tonne mark is reached in just 7.3 seconds.