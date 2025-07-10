Aston Martin Vantage S Debuts as the Most Powerful Vantage Yet

Aston Martin has unveiled the new Vantage S, the most performance-focused variant in the Vantage lineup, delivering sharper dynamics, more power, and enhanced styling.

At the heart of the Vantage S is a retuned 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 engine, now pushing out 680PS and 800Nm, making it the most powerful Vantage ever. With tweaks to the launch control and throttle mapping, the Vantage S sprints from 0–60 mph in just 3.3 seconds, while top speed remains 202 mph.

Chassis upgrades include revised suspension, stiffer mounts, and a directly mounted rear subframe for better response and agility, without sacrificing ride comfort. A 10% reduction in transmission mount stiffness also improves refinement, while changes to damping and alignment settings elevate overall driving dynamics.

Visually, the Vantage S features functional updates like new carbon fibre bonnet blades, a full-width rear spoiler generating 111kg of downforce, and optional 21-inch Y-spoke wheels with red highlights. Inside, it gets a bespoke Alcantara and leather “Accelerate” interior, embroidered ‘S’ logos, and optional red or silver anodised accents.

The Vantage S will make its dynamic debut at the 2025 Goodwood Festival of Speed and is available to order now in both Coupe and Roadster forms, with deliveries starting in Q4 2025.