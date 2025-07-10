Aston Martin Vantage S Debuts as the Most Powerful Vantage Yet

10/07/2025 - 14:25 | Aston Martin,   | IAB Team

Aston Martin has unveiled the new Vantage S, the most performance-focused variant in the Vantage lineup, delivering sharper dynamics, more power, and enhanced styling.

Aston Martin Vantage S

At the heart of the Vantage S is a retuned 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 engine, now pushing out 680PS and 800Nm, making it the most powerful Vantage ever. With tweaks to the launch control and throttle mapping, the Vantage S sprints from 0–60 mph in just 3.3 seconds, while top speed remains 202 mph.

Chassis upgrades include revised suspension, stiffer mounts, and a directly mounted rear subframe for better response and agility, without sacrificing ride comfort. A 10% reduction in transmission mount stiffness also improves refinement, while changes to damping and alignment settings elevate overall driving dynamics.

Aston Martin Vantage S Interior

Visually, the Vantage S features functional updates like new carbon fibre bonnet blades, a full-width rear spoiler generating 111kg of downforce, and optional 21-inch Y-spoke wheels with red highlights. Inside, it gets a bespoke Alcantara and leather “Accelerate” interior, embroidered ‘S’ logos, and optional red or silver anodised accents.

The Vantage S will make its dynamic debut at the 2025 Goodwood Festival of Speed and is available to order now in both Coupe and Roadster forms, with deliveries starting in Q4 2025.

You might also like

Submit Spy Shots and Get Bragging Rights

Most Viewed

Latest