Aptera to Reveal First Fully Built Solar EV on June 27

Aptera Motors is set to unveil its first fully built solar electric validation vehicle on June 27, 2025, during a YouTube Live broadcast at 3:00 PM PT. This marks a major milestone as the company transitions from prototypes to production-ready models.

The vehicle will showcase all key systems expected by future owners, including climate control, infotainment, vision tech, and full solar integration—offering a complete preview of Aptera’s production-intent design. With nearly 50,000 reservations, the sleek, ultra-efficient solar EV has already drawn significant global interest.

Aptera has begun building multiple validation units, which will undergo extensive testing. While minor refinements are expected, the vehicles are very close to what customers will eventually receive.

After the reveal, Aptera plans a cross-country road trip to demonstrate the car’s real-world solar capabilities and gather on-road performance data as it moves toward production. The countdown to solar mobility is officially on.