An Icon Goes All-Electric: Cadillac ESCALADE IQ

Cadillac has unveiled the first-ever all-electric 2025 ESCALADE IQ, a reimagination of the luxury full-size SUV experience, brimming with iconic design, the highest level of craftsmanship and the latest automotive technology.

Offering a Cadillac-estimated 450 miles of range, the ESCALADE IQ elevates the driving experience with a curved pillar-to-pillar 55-inch total diagonal LED display, available Super Cruise driver assistance technology, vehicle-to-home bidirectional charging technology with GM Energy’s available Ultium Home products, luxurious appointments with a bold interior and exterior design, no-compromise performance, and zero tailpipe emissions.

A 24-module Ultium battery serves as the foundation of the ESCALADE IQ, producing more than 200 kWh of available energy. It also employs a flexible, high-voltage architecture that enables 800-volt DC fast charging, the quickest form of charging currently available, providing up to 100 miles of range in 10 minutes of charge time.

A suite of fully integrated advanced technologies including Magnetic Ride Control 4.0 and Adaptive Air Ride Suspension isolate passengers from undesirable road surfaces while providing precise steering and feel. The Adaptive Air Ride Suspension system enables the vehicle to be lowered up to 2 inches (50 mm) and raised 1 inch (25 mm), while additional features such as the standard Four-Wheel Steer, available Cadillac Arrival Mode and Low Ride Mode enhance capability as well as the ESCALADE IQ’s presence.

Regular production of the ESCALADE IQ begins next summer at GM’s Factory ZERO Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly Center in Michigan, with domestic and globally sourced components. Pricing starts at around $130,000 including destination charges.