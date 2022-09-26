Amazon Alexa Guided Test Drives of VW ID.4 Electric SUV to Begin Soon

Amazon Alexa-guided test drives of VW ID.4 will begin soon. This new initiative will offer customers to take Volkswagen’s electric SUV on an interactive real-world test experience.

Volkswagen and Amazon are set to deliver an innovative new take on the automotive test drive. Starting this fall, customers in select regions can schedule an in-person Alexa-guided test drive of Volkswagen’s ID.4 SUV. Following a brief walkaround of the vehicle with a Volkswagen Product Specialist, participants will embark on a real-world test drive with Amazon Alexa as their companion.

As participants get a feel for the ID.4’s drivability, they can ask Alexa for more information on the many functions of the EV. For example, a question about the car’s available massaging seats will prompt a response of, "The seat massage function is available in the front seats of the I.D.4 Pro S and Pro S with Gradient. If you'd like to try it, just ask, ‘Alexa, how do I turn on the massage feature."

Through the Test Drive with Alexa program—created in collaboration with Amazon Ads and Amazon Web Services—a participant’s questions are answered in a fresh, fun manner as Volkswagen continues its goal of EV education and democratization. From the customer’s viewpoint, they can now test drive a Volkswagen with the freedom to explore the car without any added pressure.

Alexa is able to share information about the ID.4’s features, including its battery, charging, blind spot monitor, connecting to infotainment, cost, regular maintenance, and much more.