All-new Toyota Glanza Launched in India, Prices Start at INR 6.39 Lakh

Toyota has launched in India its most exciting and much-awaited offering in the hatchback segment, the all-new Toyota Glanza. The prices start at INR 6.39 lakh and go up to INR 9.69 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-end model.

Under the hood of the new Toyota Glanza is the efficient ‘K-Series Engine' that comes with a Manual Transmission (MT) as well as an Automatic Transmission (AMT) option.The engine capacity of the new Glanza is 1197cc with a power output of 66 KW (89 PS) to deliver a superior driving experience. The product will be introduced with two new affordable grades to the existing line-up – E (New), S (New), G, V.

On the exterior, the new Toyota Glanza boasts of a stylish Toyota signature front grill, carbon fiber elements accentuating the sporty front bumper and 16-inch sleek alloy wheels, LED projector headlamps, and LED fog lamps. There are 5 colour options - Sporting Red (New), Gaming Grey (New), Enticing Silver (New), Insta Blue, and Café White.

Coming to the interior, it is beautifully crafted to perfectly suit the bespoke experience offered by Toyota. The car has a classy dual-tone interior with ergonomically designed wide legroom & headroom, Tilt and Telescopic Steering, Steering-mounted audio control with push start, Footwell & Courtesy Lamps, 9-inch new Smart Playcast, Auto EC IRVM, Cruise control, Rear AC Vents, UV Protect Glass, USB Rear, and Auto AC; all combining to provide an exciting ride along with great comfort and convenience.

Safety is paramount to Toyota, hence, the new Glanza comes with a set of advanced safety features that include 6 airbags, ABS, VSC, ISOfix, a TECT body and Hill Hold Control.

The new Toyota Glanza is bundled with the renowned Toyota experience through a warranty of 3 years/100,000 kilometres and an option of extended warranty of up to 5 years/220,000 kilometres, to further enhance customer satisfaction.