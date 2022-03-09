All-new Toyota Glanza Bookings in India Now Open

Bookings for the all-new Toyota Glanza are now open in India. Customers can make their reservations either online or by visiting an authorised dealership. The booking amount is INR 11,000.

The all-new Toyota Glanza will be available in both Manual (MT) as well as Automatic Transmission (AMT) and is equipped with a powerful yet fuel-efficient ‘K-Series Engine’. With the power of 66 KW (89 PS), the new car boasts a new, improved & efficient gasoline engine to deliver a superior driving experience.

Designed specially by Toyota designers, the Toyota signature front fascia of the cool new Glanza, along with its advanced connected technology and affordable variants, makes it the right choice for the style seeking customers. Furthermore, with respect to safety features, the all-new Toyota Glanza takes safety a notch above with 6 airbags.

Created to complement the awesome experience of owning a Toyota, the new Glanza is loaded with a plethora of connected features to connect to the car and to Toyota. The features are designed to transform and add convenience to customers, thus making it an irresistible choice, especially for millennials who are also first time Toyota buyers. The easy and new-age head-up display, 360-degree camera and infotainment system seamlessly allow control through a smartphone (Apple & Android).

In order to further enhance customer delight, the new Toyota Glanza is bundled with the renowned Toyota experience through a warranty of 3 years/100,000 Kms and the option of Warranty extension of up to 5 years/220,000 Kms, a periodic service in just 60 minutes via EM60, benefits from Roadside Assistance, and convenience of booking service through just a few clicks.