All-New Suzuki Jimny 5-Door & New SUV Fronx Unveiled in India

Maruti Suzuki India Limited has announced the global launch of two SUV models, the all-new Jimny 5-Door and the all-new SUV Fronx at the Auto Expo 2023.

Maruti Suzuki will begin sales of the all-new Jimny 5-Door and the all-new Fronx from FY2023. With these, Maruti Suzuki’s SUV line-up will be expanded to four models and will provide customers with a variety of options in the growing SUV segment in India. The Jimny 5-Door and Fronx are scheduled to be exported to markets including Africa and Latin America.

All-New Suzuki Jimny

Production and sales of the fourth generation Jimny started in Japan in 2018, subsequently followed by exports to areas including Europe and Oceania. It has been well received by people around the world. In November 2020, production of the Jimny started in India exclusively for exports to areas including Latin American and Africa.

The fourth generation Jimny will be introduced for domestic sales in India for the first time as the all-new Jimny 5-Door. It is a new specification with rear doors newly installed for a 5-door design, and special rear seats and interior trim adopted in the rear space. The Jimny 5-Door will provide the driving performance expected by customers from an authentic off-roader, like the 3-door Jimny. The all-new Jimny 5-Door has adopted design and equipment to appeal to a wider range of customers.

All-New SUV Fronx

The all-new Fronx is a new-genre SUV with a coupe style that’s strong and fluid and an easy-to-drive compact body. The bold and thick front grille and the front and rear styling that emphasizes expansion towards the sides express powerfulness and strong presence of an SUV.

The dynamic coupe style that slopes towards the rear emphasizes a flowing and stretchy proportion. In addition to the high-quality interior which makes efficient use of space, it has adopted advanced equipment such as 360 view camera, headup display, wireless charger and rear-seat air conditioning vents, for convenience and comfort.