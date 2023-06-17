All-New Renault Rafale SUV to be Revealed at Paris Air Show

Renault has announced that it is going to reveal its new flagship SUV at the Paris Air Show. The brand's latest product is called the Renault Rafale which is a coupe-type D-segment SUV and it will break cover on June 18.

All-new Renault Rafale is the flagship of the Renault range. It reinforces Renault’s offensive in the D-segment with an SUV coupe bodytype.

All-new Renault Rafale conjures up visions of performance, daring, excitement and style.

All-new Renault Rafale will make its world premiere, from June 19 to 25 on the brand’s booth during the Paris Air Show. The Renault booth will also pay tribute to Renault’s aeronautical.