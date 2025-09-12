All-New Nissan Micra Debuts as a Compact EV for Everyday Driving

Nissan has unveiled the sixth-generation Micra, and for the first time, it’s going fully electric. The all-new model made its European road debut in Rotterdam, showcasing a blend of compact agility, practical design, and modern EV technology.

Built on the AmpR small-car platform, the Micra combines a low centre of gravity, optimised weight, and multi-link rear suspension to deliver sharp handling and a fun, grounded drive. Despite its compact footprint, the car offers a long 2.54m wheelbase, 326 litres of boot space, and even towing capacity of up to 500kg – proving small can still be versatile.

Buyers will have two battery options:

40kWh with up to 317km WLTP range

52kWh with up to 416km WLTP range

Both support 100kW DC fast-charging, Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) functionality, and are future-ready for Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) integration.

Design-wise, the Micra carries a bold yet playful character, styled at Nissan Design Europe. SUV-inspired proportions, sculpted shoulders, and 18-inch wheels give it presence, while the interior keeps things precise and uncluttered. Dual 10.1-inch displays, ambient lighting, and soft-touch finishes create a modern cabin that balances tech with comfort.

Connectivity is at the heart of the Micra, with Google built-in services like Maps and Assistant, plus full app support. The NissanConnect app further allows remote battery monitoring, climate pre-conditioning, and route planning with charging stops.

Safety is equally comprehensive, with features like Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Departure Warning, and Autonomous Emergency Braking fitted as standard.

The all-new Micra also represents the first step in Nissan’s EV product offensive in Europe, with four fully electric models planned by 2027. With its confident design, everyday practicality, and worry-free EV range, the Micra brings a refreshing edge to the compact EV space.