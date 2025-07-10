All-New Mazda CX-5 Breaks Cover in Europe with Bold Design and Smarter Tech

Mazda has officially unveiled the third-generation CX-5 for Europe, marking a new chapter in the evolution of its best-selling SUV. Set to arrive in showrooms across the continent by late 2025, the all-new CX-5 features enhanced styling, upgraded tech, and improved practicality — all at a competitive starting price of €34,500 (Germany).

Retaining the familiar silhouette, the CX-5 now carries a sportier stance with Mazda’s evolved Kodo design language and a longer wheelbase for better stability and cabin space. Inside, the SUV boasts a revamped cabin with minimalist aesthetics, featuring a 12.9- or 15.6-inch central display and an all-digital 10.25-inch instrument cluster. The new infotainment system also integrates Google built-in, a first for Mazda, along with available Bose 12-speaker audio and panoramic sunroof on higher trims.

Engineered under the “Wearable Gear” design philosophy, the SUV is powered by a new 2.5-litre e-Skyactiv G petrol engine paired with 24V mild-hybrid tech, delivering 141 PS and 238 Nm for refined performance and better fuel efficiency. The FWD variant does 0–100 km/h in 10.5 seconds, with optional AWD and up to 2,000 kg towing capacity.

Versatility is a key focus, with 61 litres more boot space, 40:20:40 split seats, and wide-opening rear doors. Safety is bolstered with the latest ADAS suite, targeting a 5-star Euro NCAP rating.

Available in four trims — Prime-Line, Centre-Line, Exclusive-Line, and Homura — the new CX-5 is built to suit both families and adventure-seekers alike.