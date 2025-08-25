Ali & Sons Audi Launches All-New A6 Series in Abu Dhabi

Ali & Sons Audi, the exclusive Audi dealer in Abu Dhabi and Al Ain, has officially launched the all-new Audi A6 lineup, featuring both combustion and electric models. Prices start at AED 254,000 for the A6 Sedan and AED 299,000 for the A6 e-tron.

Complete Lineup & Benefits

The range includes the A6 Sedan, A6 Avant, A6 e-tron, and the high-performance S6 e-tron, each backed by a comprehensive ownership package. Buyers receive a 5-year or 1 million km warranty, 5-year service contract, first-year registration, 24-hour roadside assistance, and a 22kW home charger with installation for electric variants.

Evolution of an Icon

With over three decades of heritage, the A6 continues to balance executive comfort, performance, and versatility. The latest generation brings sharper styling, improved aerodynamics, and advanced driving technologies such as adaptive air suspension, all-wheel steering, and quattro ultra-all-wheel drive—delivering confidence in both urban traffic and long highway drives.

A6 e-tron: The Electric Flagship

The highlight of the launch is the A6 e-tron, built on Audi’s Premium Platform Electric (PPE). Available in multiple configurations, including the 503 hp S6 e-tron with launch control, it offers a WLTP-tested range of up to 756 km, the longest in Audi’s EV portfolio. This makes it a practical choice for long-distance travel while retaining Audi’s hallmark refinement and performance.

Pricing