Adrian Hallmark is Parting Ways With Bentley

Adrian Hallmark is leaving Bentley Motors at his own request and by mutual consent. He is preparing for new tasks outside the Volkswagen Group with immediate effect.

In February 2018 Adrian Hallmark took on the role of chairman and CEO of Bentley Motors in a challenging business situation. During his time as CEO, leading new luxury models were launched and the strategic aim was formed of making Bentley the most sustainable brand of luxury vehicles by 2030. Before taking over the position of CEO, between 1999 and 2005 Hallmark was board member for sales and marketing at Bentley. For 25 years he has worked at board level for international automotive companies in the United Kingdom, the USA and Asia.

Gernot Döllner, chairman of the executive board of Audi and responsible for the Progressive Brand Group, which includes Lamborghini, Bentley and Ducati, within the Volkswagen Group states that “Adrian Hallmark has achieved a great deal at Bentley. In his six years as chairman and CEO, he has made his mark on Bentley Motors, and along with his team in Crewe has successfully pushed ahead the development of the company. On the path to carbon-neutral electric vehicles in the luxury segment, he has taken important steps towards the long-term success of the company. I would like to thank Adrian Hallmark for his significant commitment over the last years and wish him well in his personal and professional future.“

Adrian Hallmark, chairman and CEO of Bentley Motors Ltd., says that “Bentley has had a great influence on me. To redefine luxury mobility for the future with such a strong brand is a task that I took on with full commitment and great pleasure. The time has now come for me to turn to new challenges. I would like to express warm thanks to the entire Bentley team for all that we have achieved together in the last few years.“

His successor in the role at Bentley Motors Ltd. will be announced in due course. The British company Bentley, based in Crewe in the United Kingdom, has been part of Volkswagen AG since 1998 and of the Audi Group since January 2022.