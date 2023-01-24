6th Gen Renault Espace Teased, Unveil Later in 2023

Thr 6th gen Renault Espace has been teased. The upcoming SUV will be unveiled later in 2023.

Widely known throughout France and around the world, the Espace name rapidly stood out as the obvious choice for the sixth generation of Renault’s new 5- and 7-seater SUV. Each generation of Espace has evolved to effectively meet customer expectations and position itself as a car of its time.

Now, it starts a new chapter in which it will epitomise the revitalisation of the Renault brand while following in the tracks of and remaining true to the previous generations of Espace, as it is above all else comfortable, innovative and top of the range.

Built around the Alliance’s CMF-CD platform, the New Espace will seat up to 7 people in a car designed for long journeys.

The New Renault Espace will be unveiled in a world premiere in spring 2023.