2026 Renault Triber Launched in India with More Features

Renault India has introduced the updated 2026 Triber, focusing on improved features, comfort and better value across its lineup. Prices range between ₹5.80 lakh and ₹8.00 lakh (ex-showroom), keeping it firmly positioned as an affordable family MPV.

The biggest highlight of the update is the addition of new features to the entry and mid variants, making the Triber’s practicality and usability more accessible to a wider audience. Inside, the cabin gets a refreshed dual-tone dashboard along with a floating 20.32 cm touchscreen, enhancing the overall in-cabin experience.

Practicality remains a strong suit. The second-row seats can now fold completely, unlocking up to 1,065 litres of boot space—making it even more versatile for family use and long trips.

Under the hood, the Triber continues with its 1.0-litre petrol engine producing 72 PS and 96 Nm of torque. Transmission options include a 5-speed manual across all variants, along with an automatic option offered on the top-spec trim.

With over 2 lakh customers already, the Triber remains a key product in Renault’s India portfolio, and this update aims to further strengthen its appeal in the budget MPV segment.