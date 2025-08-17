2026 Nissan Armada Launches with NISMO Punch and PRO-4X Muscle

Nissan has rolled out the 2026 Armada, and this time the full-size SUV family welcomes a performance-first beast — the Armada NISMO. Priced from $58,840, with the NISMO starting at $79,530, the lineup spans six trims: SV, SL, PRO-4X, Platinum, NISMO, and Platinum Reserve.

The big news is the Armada NISMO, the most powerful Armada yet. With 460hp on tap (35hp more than standard models when fed premium fuel), it brings sharper handling, a throatier exhaust, and exclusive styling cues including NISMO-specific fascias, grille, spoiler, and side steps. Stealth Gray paint adds to its menacing stance.

For the adventure seekers, the Armada PRO-4X comes prepped for the rough stuff with all-terrain tires, skid plates, an electronic locking differential, and Adaptive Electronic Air Suspension. Visual muscle comes via Lava Red accents, fender flares, and 20-inch wheels, while the new option for second-row captain’s chairs ups the comfort game.

Across the range, the Armada delivers three-row versatility, a hefty 8,500-pound towing capacity, and standard Nissan Safety Shield® 360. Tech highlights include Invisible Hood View, a 3D Intelligent Around View® Monitor, and ProPILOT Assist 2.1 for hands-off freeway cruising. Audiophiles can opt for the premium 12-speaker Klipsch® setup.