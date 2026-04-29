2026 Mazda2 Hybrid Updated with More Features and New Colours

Mazda has refreshed the Mazda2 Hybrid for 2026 in Europe, bringing in added safety tech, more standard features and new colour options.

The biggest update is the inclusion of driver monitoring as standard across the range. The entry-level Prime-Line variant now feels better equipped too, offering heated front seats, a height-adjustable passenger seat, rear power windows, an auto-dimming IRVM and an upgraded audio system.

Cosmetic tweaks include body-coloured mirror caps on lower trims, while higher-spec Homura variants retain black detailing for a sportier look. The range also gains three new shades: Charcoal Grey, Sky Grey and Fern Green.

Move up the lineup, and the Exclusive-Line now gets full LED lighting, while the Homura and Homura Plus trims add gloss black interior accents for a more premium cabin feel.

Under the hood, the Mazda2 Hybrid continues with its 1.5-litre petrol engine paired with an electric motor, producing a combined 116 PS. This self-charging hybrid setup doesn’t require external charging and delivers a 0–100 km/h time of 9.7 seconds, with a top speed of 175 km/h.

Efficiency remains a strong point, with fuel consumption rated between 3.7–4.2 l/100 km and CO₂ emissions ranging from 85–96 g/km, depending on the variant.

Production began in March 2026, and the updated model is now reaching European showrooms.