2026 Honda Passport TrailSport to Conquer 6,000-Mile Alcan 5000 Rally

Honda is taking the rugged 2026 Passport TrailSport straight into battle at the legendary Alcan 5000 Rally, North America’s longest endurance rally covering nearly 6,000 miles. From September 2–12, the SUV will tackle everything from paved highways to 900 miles of punishing off-road terrain—without a single mechanical modification.

The Alcan 5000 route begins in Kirkland, Washington, runs through the Yukon Territory to Fairbanks, Alaska, and finishes in British Columbia, pushing competitors to the limits of accuracy, endurance, and machine capability.

The new Passport TrailSport is Honda’s most rugged SUV yet, engineered with General Grabber all-terrain tires, steel skid plates, off-road tuned suspension, torque-vectoring i-VTM4 all-wheel drive, and 285 hp 3.5-liter V6 paired with a 10-speed automatic. It also comes with seven drive modes—Sand, Snow, Sport, and Trail among them—making it versatile for all conditions.

For the rally, the SUV will use only genuine Honda adventure accessories such as rock sliders, roof platform, MOLLE boards, full-size spare, and auxiliary Baja Designs lighting mounted on a prototype bracket. No changes have been made to its drivetrain or suspension, underlining Honda’s confidence in the Passport’s stock performance.

The Passport will be piloted by Andy and Mercedes Lilienthal, veterans and class winners of the 2024 winter event. First run in 1984, the Alcan 5000 Rally is an accuracy-based time-speed-distance competition where navigation and endurance matter as much as speed. For Honda, this marks another proving ground after the Passport’s appearances at the Rebelle Rally and Mint 400.