2025 GMC Yukon Revealed: Built to Reign

GMC has just unveiled the 2025 Yukon, its flagship SUV, boasting cutting-edge technology, a striking exterior, and a meticulously refreshed interior. The big news? The introduction of the first-ever AT4 Ultimate trim, marking the fifth anniversary of GMC's rugged AT4 sub-brand.

Powering this beast is an available 6.2L V8 engine that delivers a hefty 420 horsepower and 460 lb-ft of torque, seamlessly paired with a 10-speed automatic transmission. For those seeking a balance of power and efficiency, the lineup also offers a 3.0L Duramax Turbo-Diesel engine, cranking out 305 horsepower and a muscular 495 lb-ft of torque. This diesel option is now available across all trims, including the AT4 and the new AT4 Ultimate.

Step inside, and you're greeted by a futuristic 16.8-inch vertical Premium GMC Infotainment Center, customizable to display maps, audio, vehicle diagnostics, and more. Rear passengers aren't left out, thanks to an available 8-inch touchscreen for climate control, ensuring everyone enjoys a comfortable ride.

Safety and tech enthusiasts will appreciate the Yukon’s advanced suite of features, including the available Night Vision system. This high-tech feature uses thermal object detection to spot pedestrians and animals in low-light conditions, alerting drivers via the head-up display and driver information center.

Manufactured at Arlington Assembly in Texas, the 2025 GMC Yukon is set to hit the market by the end of 2024.