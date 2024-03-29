2024 Mazda CX-70 Equipped With Stylish Full-Display Meter From Panasonic

The 2024 Mazda CX-70 will now come equipped with Panasonic's full-display stylish meters. It is the 3rd Mazda car to have this new feature.

The full-display meter is a system that uses a large 12.3-inch display to show the driver graphics of a vehicle’s conditions, such as speed and warnings. The graphics change according to the vehicle conditions to display timely and appropriate information, helping drivers feel safer and more secure while on the road.

The full-display meters installed in the Mazda CX-70 are high quality, as befits a premium vehicle, and take full advantage of the advanced graphics technologies developed by Panasonic for multimedia products and in-vehicle navigation systems to create 3D graphics that make it easy for the driver to see and recognize when driving.

Product Features

1. 3D stereoscopic image with high-quality graphics

High-definition high-resolution displays are installed to provide high-quality graphics with a sense of three-dimensionality and depth.

Every moment that the driver is in the car, the system not only displays easy-to-understand information but also helps enhance the value of the car through beautiful 3D images.

2. Mode display according to driving scenario

The display can switch to a number of screen modes depending on the driver’s preference and the car’s driving conditions.

Seamless animated transitions provide a variety of driving experiences while maintaining safety.

Panasonic strives to take the leading position in the field of full-display meters, which are expected to see widespread use in the future. Leveraging the strength gained by developing and delivering full-display meters, Panasonic will contribute to the creation of safe, secure, and comfortable driving environments.