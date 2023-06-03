2023 Mitsubishi Outlander Plug-in Hybrid Named IIHS Top Safety Pick

Mitsubishi has announced that the all-new 2023 Mitsubishi Outlander Plug-in Hybrid has been named a TOP SAFETY PICK (TSP), by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS). The award applies to vehicles built after May 2023.

IIHS is an independent, nonprofit organization that researches, performs evaluations, and assesses safety ratings in crashworthiness and crash-avoidance testing of production vehicles. The TSP designation is awarded for models attaining “Good” ratings in IIHS’ driver-side and passenger-side small overlap frontal tests, original moderate overlap frontal, and an Acceptable rating in IIHS’ updated side crashworthiness crash evaluations. Additionally, vehicles must be available with an advanced or superior rating for daytime vehicle-to-pedestrian front crash prevention and come with standard acceptable- or good-rated headlights.

The entire Outlander family – Plug-in Hybrid, internal combustion, 40th Anniversary and RALLIART trim – offers an array of standard and available advanced driver assistance systems for driver convenience and confidence. MI-PILOT Assist integrates Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC), Lane Keep Assist (LKA) and Traffic Sign Recognition to maintain appropriate speed and following distance and keep the vehicle in the center of the lane.

Depending on trim level, Outlander Plug-in Hybrid also offers: Forward Collision Mitigation (FCM), Predictive Forward Collision Warning (PFCW), Active Blind Spot Assist (ABSA), Blind Spot Warning (BSW), Lane Change Assist (LCA), Lane Departure Warning and Prevention (LDW & LDP), Driver Attention Alert, Rear Automatic Emergency Braking, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Automatic High Beam (AHB), Hill Descent Control (HDC), Trailer Stability Assist (TSA) and a Multiview Camera system.