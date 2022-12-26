2023 Genesis Electrified G80 Earns Highest IIHS Accolade

The 2023 Genesis Electrified G8, a new electric large luxury car, earns a Top Safety Pick+ award from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety.

To earn either of the Institute’s two awards in 2022, a vehicle must earn good ratings in six IIHS crashworthiness evaluations, including the driver-side small overlap front, passenger-side small overlap front, moderate overlap front, original side, roof strength and head restraint tests. It must also be available with a front crash prevention system that earns advanced or superior ratings in both the vehicle-to-vehicle and daytime vehicle-to-pedestrian evaluations.

For the lower-tier Top Safety Pick, at least one good or acceptable headlight system must be available. For the higher-tier Top Safety Pick+, good or acceptable headlights must be standard across all trims.

The Electrified G80 meets all the requirements for the higher-tier award. All trims come with acceptable-rated LED projector headlights and a standard front crash prevention system that earns superior ratings in both the vehicle-to-vehicle and daytime vehicle-to-pedestrian tests.