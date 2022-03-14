2022 Renault Kwid Goes on Sale in the Indian Market

The 2022 Renault Kwid has been launched in the Indian market. It is available at a starting price of INR 4.49 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Renault Kwid was introduced in India back in 2015. It was a breakthrough product in terms of design, innovation and modernity. The latest iteration of the hatchback is available in both 0.8L and 1.0L SCe engines with manual and automatic transmission options. It also features new interior & exterior colours with sporty white accents in the Climber range.

Accentuating the attractiveness of the car, the 2022 Renault Kwid Climber range will offer customers an array of new colour options - Metal Mustard & Ice cool White with Black roof in Dual Tone, along with new dual tone flex wheels. The value proposition of the car is further enhanced with the introduction of the new RXL(O) variant on both 0.8L & 1.0L MT powertrains. The new RXL(O) variant includes features to enhance the style and economy quotient.

Renault Kwid is compliant with all the current safety requirements for the Indian market and even goes beyond to protect both passengers and pedestrians. It includes several active and passive safety features like dual front airbags, ABS and EBD, Seat Belt Reminder, Overspeed Alert, Reverse Parking Sensors and Driver side Pyro & Pre-tensioner with Load Limiter which are standard across all variants. Elevating the safety quotient of the vehicle, the 2022 model range comes equipped with seat belt Pyrotech and load limiter as a standard feature.

The Renault Kwid has a cost of maintenance as low as just 35 paise/km. It comes with a comprehensive manufacturer warranty for 2 years / 50,000 km (whichever is earlier) with an extension option up to 5 years and an Easy Care package to take care of maintenance needs. The warranty also comes along with 24X7 Road Side Assistance (RSA) at no extra cost, enabling customers to enjoy an unparalleled brand ownership experience and peace of mind.