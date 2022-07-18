The 2022 Hyundai Tucson is now available for bookings in India. Customers can book the car at Hyundai Signature outlets across the country or online.

Commenting on the commencement of bookings, Mr. Tarun Garg, Director (Sales, Marketing & Service), Hyundai Motor India Ltd., said, "The all-new TUCSON has been crafted with unique and revolutionary elements that bring together luxury, technology and innovation. Conceptualized as the most iconic SUV of modern times, the all-new Hyundai TUCSON was developed to exude an innovative yet futuristic appeal. Through its elegance and dynamism, this modern premium SUV reflects Hyundai’s Superior quality and brand identity."

He further added, "The all-new Hyundai TUCSON showcases a quintessential embodiment of Hyundai’s futuristic design identity and in its new avatar, offers our customers an extravagant mobility experience. The all-new Hyundai TUCSON will form the perfect expression of Hyundai’s commitment to India, introducing an unmatched benchmark for this segment.”

The 2022 Hyundai Tucson will be offered across Hyundai Signature outlets with 246 outlets open in 125 cities. The company will offer the new car in two feature-loaded packages – Platinum and Signature. While the Platinum Variant will offer customers over 45 Standard Safety features, the Signature variant will offer customers over 60 Safety features.