2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz Awarded IIHS Top Safety Pick

The 2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz has been awarded a TOP SAFETY PICK (TSP) designation when equipped with specific headlights, from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS).

The Santa Cruz was recognized for meeting all six IIHS crash-worthiness evaluations and headlight performance. This latest accomplishment places Hyundai and Genesis 2021 and 2022 product lineups as the top safety leader with a combined 18 IIHS safety awards.

“As we continue on our journey for world-class safety, the recognition for our all-new sport adventure vehicle, Santa Cruz and its receiving IIHS Top Safety Pick further demonstrates this commitment,” said Brian Latouf, chief safety officer, Hyundai Motor North America. “Through a relentless focus on safety, our engineering and product planning teams have successfully created a segment-leading product including durability, reliability and safety accolades.”

“The 2022 Santa Cruz, Hyundai’s first sport adventure vehicle sold in North America, meets all the requirements for the Top Safety Pick award,” said Joe Young, public affairs, IIHS. “Both the standard and optional front crash prevention systems earn superior ratings in the vehicle-to-vehicle and vehicle-to pedestrian evaluations, and the LED projector headlights available on the SEL Premium and Limited trims earn a good rating.”